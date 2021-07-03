SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $121.83 on Friday. SiTime has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $151.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.68.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SiTime will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 550 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $276,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,929 shares of company stock worth $6,034,635. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

