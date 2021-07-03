SKALE Network Price Reaches $0.23 (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a market cap of $219.36 million and $18.45 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000657 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 958,853,025 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

