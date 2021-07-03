Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SVKEF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pareto Securities started coverage on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SVKEF stock remained flat at $$13.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.09. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

