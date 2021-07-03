Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Update

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,137,100 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 889,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SWDHF remained flat at $$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. Skyworth Group has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.25.

Skyworth Group Company Profile

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells consumer electronic products in People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, and Smart Appliances Business segments.

