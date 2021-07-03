Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNBR shares. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $109.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.97. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.09.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

