Small Love Potion Price Tops $0.16 (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $66.50 million and $36.12 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 26.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Small Love Potion

SLP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

