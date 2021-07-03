SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

SGH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get SMART Global alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $101,689,172 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SMART Global by 5,103.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 450,815 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 15.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $999,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in SMART Global by 214.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $48.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.16 and a beta of 0.95. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.