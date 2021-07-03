SmartCash (SMART) Price Hits $0.0061 on Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $8.59 million and $435,110.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,572.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,206.94 or 0.06383593 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.46 or 0.01447577 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00399588 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00162997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.97 or 0.00633386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.86 or 0.00419000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.81 or 0.00329184 BTC.

About SmartCash

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.