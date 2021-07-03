SmartKey (SKEY) Market Capitalization Achieves $27.99 Million

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. SmartKey has a total market capitalization of $27.99 million and approximately $726,906.00 worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartKey coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SmartKey has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00053341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.29 or 0.00744231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00080574 BTC.

SmartKey Profile

SKEY is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

