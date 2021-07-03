Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.75.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.
Shares of SNN opened at $44.17 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
