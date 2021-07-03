Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,848,400 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 21,526,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39,783.4 days.

Shares of SNMRF remained flat at $$6.03 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88. Snam has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $6.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNMRF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Snam in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Snam in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Snam from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,600 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

