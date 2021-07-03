Solaris Market Cap Tops $279,555.55 (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Solaris coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular exchanges. Solaris has a market capitalization of $279,555.55 and approximately $73,503.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Solaris has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Solaris

Solaris is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 2,174,480 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,441 coins. Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com . The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solaris is a Hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the XEVAN algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Solaris Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

