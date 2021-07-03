Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.13. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 16.97, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.97 million and a P/E ratio of -21.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14.

About Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

