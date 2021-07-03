Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

SOLVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOLVY opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37. Solvay has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $14.23.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

