Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE SON opened at $66.57 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at $958,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

