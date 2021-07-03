Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $208,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $24.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion and a PE ratio of 64.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

