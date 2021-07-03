Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Update

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, VP Ryan A. Leggio purchased 1,000 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $45,590.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,093. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Source Capital by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 815,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,658,000 after purchasing an additional 49,020 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in Source Capital by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 221,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Source Capital by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 71,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Source Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Source Capital by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SOR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,488. Source Capital has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

