SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCSG) Short Interest Up 33.3% in June

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCSG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SouthCrest Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of SouthCrest Financial Group stock remained flat at $$12.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. SouthCrest Financial Group has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $12.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.00.

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SouthCrest Financial Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SouthCrest Financial Group

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit.

