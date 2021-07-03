Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to report sales of $60.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.50 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $62.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year sales of $243.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $242.30 million to $244.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $244.90 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $247.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth $215,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after buying an additional 189,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.60. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

