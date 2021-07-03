Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Short Interest Update

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,440,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 34,360,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,598,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,923,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.49. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

