S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of S&P Global worth $275,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.92.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $414.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $415.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $388.96.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

