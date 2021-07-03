Spectrecoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00054981 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00033382 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001083 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.00262090 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00038098 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

