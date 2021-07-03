Spectrum (SPT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded up 23% against the dollar. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $26,059.84 and $11.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.70 or 0.00402917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000556 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.