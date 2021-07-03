Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,093.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock remained flat at $$180.55 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.77. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $122.70 and a fifty-two week high of $180.55.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

