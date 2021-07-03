Stafi Price Up 16.1% This Week (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Stafi has a total market cap of $8.07 million and $2.04 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00002080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00032980 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $91.74 or 0.00265280 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00037975 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00012418 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

