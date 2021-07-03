Stakinglab (LABX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded up 56.6% against the dollar. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $839.94 and $8.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00023732 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007640 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001613 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000160 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

