StaysBASE (SBS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $365.00

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One StaysBASE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, StaysBASE has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. StaysBASE has a total market capitalization of $57,946.49 and approximately $365.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00045009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00141994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00169615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,657.02 or 0.99949650 BTC.

About StaysBASE

StaysBASE’s total supply is 4,775,366 coins and its circulating supply is 3,351,877 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

StaysBASE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaysBASE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaysBASE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaysBASE using one of the exchanges listed above.

