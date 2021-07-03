Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

MITO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 478,903 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

MITO stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $83.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.03.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

