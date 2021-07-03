Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.13 Billion

Brokerages expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to announce sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.18 billion and the lowest is $4.06 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 97.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $15.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $17.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.76 billion to $16.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD opened at $60.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.25. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

