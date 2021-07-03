Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZHF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stelco from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of STZHF opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41. Stelco has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $31.35.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

