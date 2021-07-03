Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.91. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 36,527 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 124.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 88.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

