Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

STL opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

