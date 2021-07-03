Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $14,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $820,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 236.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 10.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,453 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $31,812,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Cigna by 53.0% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,160,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,513,000 after acquiring an additional 402,192 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,839 shares of company stock valued at $68,559,929. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI opened at $238.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

