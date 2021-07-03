Stifel Financial Corp Has $14.23 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,049 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $474.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.09 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Insiders have sold 18,728 shares of company stock worth $7,532,630 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.32.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

