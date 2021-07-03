Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $56,555,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,987,000 after purchasing an additional 891,299 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,736,000 after purchasing an additional 770,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,333,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,731,000 after purchasing an additional 654,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $65.18 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.15.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

