Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,033 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of State Street worth $14,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in State Street by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in State Street by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 118,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $84.30 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $89.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.73.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

