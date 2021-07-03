Stipend 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Stipend has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a market capitalization of $784,921.87 and $10.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Stipend

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,574,841 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

