Stream Protocol (STPL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.14 Million

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Stream Protocol has a total market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $401,053.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0346 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stream Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00052466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00017576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.44 or 0.00726852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,576.66 or 0.07478148 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol (STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,599,225 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stream Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stream Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.