Strike (STRK) Price Reaches $43.39 on Exchanges

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Strike coin can now be bought for approximately $43.39 or 0.00125136 BTC on exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $126.64 million and $747,667.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strike has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00044273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00138483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00169141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,615.25 or 0.99827010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,918,511 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

