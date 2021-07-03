Sumokoin (SUMO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $518,199.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Sumokoin has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $518,199.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0734 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.04 or 0.00613160 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001018 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

