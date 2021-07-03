SUN (SUN) Price Down 99.9% This Week

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One SUN coin can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the dollar. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SUN Profile

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

