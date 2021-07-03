SUN (SUN) Price Hits $0.0265 on Top Exchanges

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00132222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00169610 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,447.23 or 0.99879926 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.