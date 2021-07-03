SunContract (SNC) Price Tops $0.0237 on Major Exchanges

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, SunContract has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One SunContract coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. SunContract has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $227,326.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00053773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 513.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.63 or 0.00751955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

SunContract Profile

SNC is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

