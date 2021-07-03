Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.08 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will post $59.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $67.20 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $42.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $230.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.97 million to $250.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $338.62 million, with estimates ranging from $303.80 million to $378.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 811,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after buying an additional 199,150 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,585,000 after buying an additional 218,982 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after buying an additional 54,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5,495.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 35,062 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $38.32 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.99.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.