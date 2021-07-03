Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $61.74 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,206.94 or 0.06383593 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00162997 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 632,850,748 coins and its circulating supply is 321,334,376 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.