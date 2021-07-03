SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $42.08 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001194 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000274 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008350 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GaiaDAO (GAIA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

