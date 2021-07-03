Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,503,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.90% of Surgalign worth $14,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Surgalign by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 4.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Surgalign alerts:

NASDAQ SRGA opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.97.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.