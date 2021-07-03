Swarm City Reaches Market Cap of $385,342.81 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Swarm City coin can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $385,342.81 and $226.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swarm City has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00054009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.50 or 0.00761477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00080898 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

SWT is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

