Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SWDBY traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,091. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.00. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 37.96% and a return on equity of 13.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from SEK 184 to SEK 188 in a research report on Thursday. AlphaValue raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Swedbank AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.00.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

