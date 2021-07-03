SwiftCash Achieves Market Capitalization of $214,470.15 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One SwiftCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $214,470.15 and $6.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SwiftCash has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 122.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

SwiftCash Profile

SwiftCash (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 182,044,391 coins and its circulating supply is 181,323,960 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

